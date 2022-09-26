Congratulations to Pedro Gabriel and his wife Claire Domingues on their new joint venture, The City and the World, a journalism site seeking to bring light to truths of our faith through investigative journalism and promotion of Catholic devotions. Don’t worry — Pedro will still be part of Where Peter Is, and there will probably be a bit of cross-posting between sites.

After Pedro’s recent completion of a journalism program at the University of London (where Claire is now enrolled), his theology classes, his novel writing, and his book The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia, I wondered what he was going to do next. So I was only a little surprised a couple of weeks ago when he told me about this new project. (He also has a side job as an oncologist working full-time in a hospital.)

They are just getting started, but the first post is up, and it’s a discussion between Pedro and Professor Robert Fastiggi about the Magisterium. (Click here for the article and transcript.)

Be sure to head over to the site and follow them on social media.

Congratulations and good luck, Pedro and Claire!

Image: Adobe Stock. Saint Peter’s square. By chaoss.

