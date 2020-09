In the first episode of the new season of the Jesuitical podcast, I joined Ashley McKinless and Zac Davis, the “young, hip and lay” editors over at America Media to discuss my recent article for America and how the vocal resistance to Pope Francis is dividing and harming the Catholic Church.

At the end of the interview, they asked me to name someone who I would like to see canonized a saint. Listen to the podcast to find out my answer!