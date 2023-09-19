Synodal Secrecy – Ideological Catholicism – StricklandWatch

This week on The Debrief, Mike and Dominic discuss:

1) Silence, communication & the synod

2) Archbishop Fernandez and ideological Catholics

3) The “Strickland Watch” in Tyler continues

1) Media access and transparency are becoming key topics as we approach next month’s synodal assembly. Vatican journalists and synod watchers are expressing concerns that keeping the proceedings inside the synod hall private (which has been the tradition) will have the effect of keeping the faithful in the dark about what’s happening at this pivotal event in the Church.

2) The reactions to recent interviews granted by Archbishop Victor Fernandez reveal ideological mindsets on both the right and the left.

3) Media reports circulated last week saying that Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas would be asked to step down. Additional media reports followed that Strickland has said he will not step down voluntarily. If he does say no, what happens next?

