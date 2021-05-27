Streaming soon – Vatican II, A Failed Council?

Rachel Amiri, Mike Lewis, and Adam Rasmussen are joined by guest contributor Malcolm Schluenderfritz to discuss his recent post on the alleged failure of Vatican II and the barriers to the Council’s reception and full implementation.

Malcolm Schluenderfritz hosts Happy Are You Poor, a blog and podcast dedicated to discussing radical Christian community as a means of evangelization. He works as a graphic design assistant and a horticulturalist in Littleton, CO.

Streaming right here or on YouTube and our Facebook page at 8PM Eastern / 5PM Pacific.

CopyCopied