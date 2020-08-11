Stories and remembrance with Sam Rocha

Part 2 of our podcast with Sam Rocha begins with a discussion of his inadvertent role in the launch of Where Peter Is. We discuss a 2017 essay he wrote entitled, “Remember Your Promises: A Note to My Spiritual Elders,” which resembles the struggles of many Catholics who have remained loyal to Pope Francis during this time of polarization in the Church.

Sam, Paul, and I go on to talk about our faith backgrounds, including our challenges and journeys of growth in the Catholic faith.

Stick around until the end, when Sam plays “Samuel’s Psalm.”