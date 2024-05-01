St. Joseph and his apprentice

“Jesus came to his native place and taught the people in their synagogue. They were astonished and said, ‘Where did this man get such wisdom and mighty deeds? Is he not the carpenter’s son?'” (Mt 13:54-55)

Today, on the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, we contemplate the dignity of work. The person who works well – like Christ, who “did all things well” – attracts, moves, and inspires others.

Everyone values a job well done. Through prayerful work done well we can bring others closer to Christ. “O prosper the work of our hands!” (Ps 90:17). “What amazes you seems quite natural to me,” said St. Josemaría Escriva, “God has sought you out right in the midst of your work. That is how he sought the first, Peter and Andrew, John and James, beside their nets, and Matthew, sitting in the custom-house. And – wonder of wonders – Paul, in his eagerness to destroy the seeds of Christianity!” (The Way, 799).

God is calling you, too, in your work!

Remember that God worked for six days and rested on the seventh. Work is holy. It was part of the original plan. It didn’t become painful until after the Fall. We’re called to redeem work – all things! – through Christ.

St. Paul, by profession a tentmaker, said, “we are hard put to it, working with our own hands” (1 Cor 4:12). He had Christ engraved in his workman’s heart and knew that professional work is glory. “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men” (Col 3:23, ESV).

God can sanctify your work, no matter what it is, whether you are a brain surgeon or a manual laborer. Jesus sets the example. As St. Josemaría wrote, “’Is not this the carpenter’s son? Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary?’ This, said of Jesus, may very well be said of you, with a bit of amazement and a bit of mockery, when you really decide to carry out the will of God, to be an instrument: ‘But isn’t this the one…?’ Say nothing, and let your works confirm your mission” (The Way, 491).

One day after a weekday Mass, I asked the man in front of me (his son was the priest), “What’s your secret? Two of your sons are priests!” I’ll never forget his answer: “Work hard. Play hard. Pray hard.” Then he, a plumber, departed without a further word, not wasting a minute to get back to work – just like Joseph.

He’s right! Something profoundly beyond words is communicated to our children when they see us giving our best. Whether we are at work, at play, or at prayer, we should give our best.

Taking inspiration from St. Joseph, you might try to take your little one to work with you for a day. Job “shadowing” some call it. Our best qualities and virtues are often on display while engaged in our profession. Former generations were more accustomed to seeing dad at work. Nowadays, there’s often a disconnect between dad’s “workshop” (whatever profession it might be) and home life. Job shadowing is the solution. Try it! After, go for a meal together. Joseph did this with Jesus, many times!

As King David received the blueprint for the Temple of God, and as King Solomon built the Temple, so King Joseph “built” the true Temple of God (Jesus!) in his hidden workshop! He taught Jesus all the human virtues and how to be a Carpenter King.

Jesus was the first and best apprentice of Joseph. Let us become an apprentice, too!

Jesus was a paradox: wise, but a carpenter. The intelligentsia of Nazareth’s synagogue that Saturday who asked where he got this wisdom wouldn’t fathom that he got it only 150 meters (500 feet) east of there: Jesus’ seminary was Joseph’s Workshop! As carpenters, Joseph and Jesus would’ve created yokes, carts, ploughs, winnowing forks, doors, frames, furniture, and kitchen utensils; but there was some major theology going on in their unique workshop!

Jesus died the perfect carpenter’s death. Dying on wooden beams driven through with nails, it is something to ponder how he knew this as he himself would handle those same beams and those same nails that would one day be the instruments of his perfect sacrificial act as our carpenter king. Can you see Joseph and Jesus there in the carpenter’s shop? As the light of the sun shone through the window, the light of the Son opened a window in Joseph’s mind into some of these divine mysteries of redemption; and in turn, Joseph would help illuminate the human mind of Jesus who was still growing in wisdom in his human nature. “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.” (Prov 27:17, AMP).

No iron sharpened iron like that perfect father-son duo. At times Joseph was the master and Jesus the apprentice; at other times, more and more, Jesus was the master and Joseph was the apprentice. Joseph spoke in the language of man; Jesus spoke in the language of God and man. Jacob (Israel) wrestled with God for one day at Peniel (Gn 32:22-32); Joseph wrestled with God for almost 30 years at Nazareth! What man better than Joseph to help us to know Jesus better? Go to Joseph! Become his apprentice. Let Joseph and Jesus sand off your rough edges. Let them chisel what needs to be chiseled. They can forge you into the masterpiece you’re called to be.

Joseph offered all his work to God. Let us work like Joseph.

Ask Jesus through Joseph for the gift to see your work like a prayer to God.

St. Joseph the Worker, pray for us!

(Adapted from Journey with Joseph by John David Lewis.)

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.