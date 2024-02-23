Spain’s Traditionalist Cult

Here’s a quick Friday-night post. I wanted to share a short documentary on a religious movement I’ve followed with great curiosity for well over a decade: the Palmarian Christian Church, which has operated in El Palmar de Troya, Andalusia, Spain, since the 1970s. As we see many of our Catholic figures today grow increasingly unhinged and conspiratorial, it might be enlightening to explore a movement that arose from a similar mindset decades ago and still exists today.

As tempting as it may be to laugh at this movement (and admittedly, there is much absurdity there), we should remember that the damage done by such cults is real, tragic, and painful to members and their loved ones. This 2015 news segment about a New Zealand woman, Maria Hall, who survived and escaped this cult, is an eye-opener:

