Smiling with Pope Francis

Friend of WPI, Jose Rodriguez, recently had me on his podcast, Conversation on Tap, to talk about our mutual love of Pope Francis. It was a joy being able to share what I find most compelling about Francis without getting bogged down with his critics. We discuss our first thoughts about the pope when he was elected, what makes him different from his predecessors, and, of course, the pope’s book, “The Name of God is Mercy.”

So please check out Episode 55: We Smile with Pope Francis and subscribe to Conversations on Tap.