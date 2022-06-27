Rethinking Chastity? Why it means more than what most think

In December of 2020, Pope Francis announced a year dedicated to St. Joseph. Along with that announcement he promulgated the apostolic letter, Patris Corde , about St. Joseph.

I’ve had a devotion to St. Joseph for a long time. I’ve prayed novenas to him when I’ve changed jobs, moved, bought a house, discerned grad school, and a lot more. When I quit my job back in March, the first thing I did was start a novena to St. Joseph. So I was really excited when this apostolic letter came out.

Patris Corde is beautiful and inspiring. It let me get to know Joseph from a new perspective while at the same time encouraging me to reflect on my own life and fatherhood. One passage of this letter in particular resounded with me. It’s the section where Pope Francis speaks about Joseph’s chastity. Not only is the pope’s definition of chastity not-about-sex, but it also undermines all kinds of spiritual abuse and manipulation.