Profits Over People: The Moral Crisis of Our Time

Back in 2013, Pope Francis—then still a relatively new figure on the global stage—sparked some controversy when he made what many saw as a harsh critique of capitalism. But if you really listened, his message was not about politics—it was a hard, uncomfortable question:

How is it that when an elderly homeless person dies from the cold, it barely makes the news, but when the stock market drops by two points, it’s front-page headlines everywhere?

It is a question that still sticks with me. Because it forces us to confront a painful truth: we live in a world where money gets more attention than human lives, where numbers often outweigh kindness, and where success is measured by profits rather than how we treat each other.

The Numbers Game We Live By

Look around. In today’s world we measure success in numbers. At work, it is KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and quarterly reports. On TV, it is TRP (Target Rating Points) ratings. Online, it is likes, shares, and followers. And on Wall Street, it is stock prices that rise and fall every minute.

None of these things are wrong. They can be useful — even necessary – as they help us track progress and set goals.

But the danger is when these numbers become everything and when human beings are reduced to mere data points or profits on a ledger. It is then that we have forgotten that people matter more than profits.

A System That Rewards Exploitation

It is easy to point fingers at a few greedy individuals or companies, but the truth is much deeper and more systemic — and in some ways, we are all complicit. In July of last year, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, released a powerful report exposing what she called an “economy of genocide.”

Her findings uncovered a tangled web of corporations profiting from the regional conflict and suffering, whether directly or indirectly. Some of the names were chillingly familiar:

Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Caterpillar — companies supplying military hardware.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Barclays, Vanguard — banks financing defense contractors and military operations.

These are not just small players; they are some of the most powerful and influential companies in the world, profiting off destruction and violence.

And it does not end there. Whether it is war, environmental degradation, or luxury brands relying on cheap labor in poor countries, the story remains the same: some people suffer while others profit.

Pope Leo’s Warning: The Trillionaire Age

continuity with Pope Francis’s concerns for peace, Pope Leo spoke bluntly about the growing inequality in our world. “We’re in big trouble,” he said, pointing to the vast and widening gap between the ultra-rich and the rest of us.

He mentioned Elon Musk, who might soon become the world’s first trillionaire. His reference was not meant to single Musk out personally, but as a symbol of a broken system that allows a tiny few to hoard unimaginable wealth while millions go hungry, lose their homes, or can’t find work.

Pope Leo was also especially critical of corporate culture, particularly of CEOs who make thousands of times more than their employees and are rewarded for making profits without any sense of responsibility.

His message was moral at its core: when wealth becomes so concentrated, what does that say about what we truly value as a society?

Profit Isn’t the Enemy — But It’s Not the Goal

Let’s be clear: profit isn’t the enemy. In fact, the Catholic Church acknowledges that making a profit is not only legitimate, but often a sign of good business stewardship. But there is a catch: profit must never become the ultimate goal.

According to the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church, profit is good because it shows that resources have been used effectively. But the Compendium also warns that a business can be profitable while violating human dignity by humiliating workers, destroying communities, or damaging the environment.

St. Pope John Paul II once said, “Profit cannot be the fundamental criterion of economic life, nor the final goal of a civilization.” In other words, an economy that focuses solely on the bottom line does not truly work.

The Economy Should Serve People, Not the Other Way Around

Catholic Social Teaching (CST) could not be clearer: the economy exists to serve people, not the reverse. It’s a message that has been repeated by popes for more than a century in with encyclicals from Rerum Novarum to Laudato Si’.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops explains it well: an economic system must “serve the dignity of the human person and the common good by respecting the dignity of work and protecting the rights of workers.”

In his apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, Pope Francis called business a “noble vocation” — but only if it contributes to the common good. Business, he said, should aim for more than quarterly earnings. It should aim to uplift people, to build a just society, and to ensure that goods and services are accessible to all.

Solidarity and Profit Can Co-exist.

One of the great insights of modern Church teaching is that profit and solidarity do not have to be enemies. The problem arises when profit becomes the only value in the room. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith put it plainly: profit should be pursued, but not “at any cost.” That means treating workers fairly, respecting local communities, and ensuring that business decisions align with the Golden Rule. In other words, treat others the way you want to be treated.

Pope Benedict XVI spoke of the need for a “globalization of solidarity,” not just trade and capital. He called on world leaders and corporations to remember that economic growth is meaningless if it does not lead to human development.

When Profit Becomes an Idol

When profit is idolized, everything else becomes disposable, especially people. Veritatis Splendor reminds us that a truly moral economic system requires virtues like:

Temperance (moderating our attachment to money and goods)

Justice (ensuring fair treatment and equity)

Solidarity (recognizing our shared responsibility for one another)

If we ignore these, we end up treating people as “use value” — only as tools for production or consumption. That, as the Church teaches, is a violation of both the seventh commandment and the very idea of human dignity.

Where do we go from here?

Change needs to happen, and it is a challenge we cannot solve overnight. But change is possible through small, consistent baby step actions. Here is what we can do:

Hold Corporations Accountable and Research Companies : Businesses must take responsibility for labor practices and environmental impact. Use tools like GoodGuide and Ethical Consumer to track companies’ connections to defense and harmful industries. Let this knowledge guide your spending.

: Businesses must take responsibility for labor practices and environmental impact. Use tools like GoodGuide and Ethical Consumer to track companies’ connections to defense and harmful industries. Let this knowledge guide your spending. Support Ethical Brands : Choose companies with fair practices and certifications (like Fairtrade) or those that actively promote social responsibility.

: Choose companies with fair practices and certifications (like Fairtrade) or those that actively promote social responsibility. Focus on Ethical Consumption : Adopt a minimalist or conscious consumption lifestyle to reduce support for harmful industries. Buying second-hand (clothing, electronics, etc.) reduces waste and prevents funding unethical corporations.

: Adopt a minimalist or conscious consumption lifestyle to reduce support for harmful industries. Buying second-hand (clothing, electronics, etc.) reduces waste and prevents funding unethical corporations. Invest Responsibly : Choose socially responsible investments and divest from companies linked to arms and fossil fuels. By reorienting economic practices in line with principles of love and justice, resources can be shifted from military spending to areas like education, healthcare, and poverty reduction. This will reduce the “temptation of war” driven by profit incentives.

: Choose socially responsible investments and divest from companies linked to arms and fossil fuels. By reorienting economic practices in line with principles of love and justice, resources can be shifted from military spending to areas like education, healthcare, and poverty reduction. This will reduce the “temptation of war” driven by profit incentives. Stay Informed : Follow investigative journalism and support ethical movements, boycotts, and campaigns that challenge harmful corporate practices.

: Follow investigative journalism and support ethical movements, boycotts, and campaigns that challenge harmful corporate practices. Care for Creation : Prioritize the health of the planet. The Earth’s well-being is inseparable from the well-being of its people.

: Prioritize the health of the planet. The Earth’s well-being is inseparable from the well-being of its people. Raise Awareness : Educate others and encourage ethical consumer behavior.

: Educate others and encourage ethical consumer behavior. Be an Activist : Hold governments accountable for enabling harmful corporate practices.

: Hold governments accountable for enabling harmful corporate practices. Support Peace Initiatives: Contribute to organizations like Doctors Without Borders, Caritas, CAFOD, and Amnesty International which work to address the humanitarian impacts of conflict.

Reclaiming the Common Good

Catholic teaching does not call for the end of capitalism, but it does demand that human dignity be at the center of economic life. Profit can be a tool — even a sign of health — but it must never be the point of the system.

If we are willing to ask the uncomfortable questions — like Pope Francis did — and take seriously the call to solidarity, justice, and stewardship, we can begin to build an economy that truly serves people.

Because in the end, a society that values profits over people might grow richer on paper, but it becomes spiritually and morally bankrupt.

