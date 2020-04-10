Printable Resource – Prayer of Spiritual Communion

During the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis has been leading the faithful at the end of his daily masses in a prayer for Spiritual Communion, prior to Eucharistic Adoration. There are two prayers that he has used, one written by St. Alphonsus Liguori and another written by Servant of God Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val.
We believe that having these resource readily accessible–by framing one of these prayers and hanging it above a home altar, for example–will benefit individuals and families as we move into the Triduum and Easter season. We pray that this printable resource be a blessing to you and your families this Holy Week and for the weeks to come.
In this situation of pandemic, in which we find ourselves living more or less isolated, we are invited to rediscover and deepen the value of communion that unites all the members of the Church. United to Christ we are never alone, but we form one sole Body, of which He is the Head. It is a union that is nourished with prayer, and also with the spiritual communion in the Eucharist, a practice that is highly recommended when it is not possible to receive the Sacrament. I say this for everyone, especially for those who live alone.
Pope Francis
March 15, 2020
