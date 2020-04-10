Printable Resource – Prayer of Spiritual Communion

During the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis has been leading the faithful at the end of his daily masses in a prayer for Spiritual Communion, prior to Eucharistic Adoration. There are two prayers that he has used, one written by St. Alphonsus Liguori and another written by Servant of God Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val.

Download the Act of Spiritual Communion by St. Alphonsus here:

Download the Act of Spiritual Communion by Cardinal Merry del Val here:

We believe that having these resource readily accessible–by framing one of these prayers and hanging it above a home altar, for example–will benefit individuals and families as we move into the Triduum and Easter season. We pray that this printable resource be a blessing to you and your families this Holy Week and for the weeks to come.