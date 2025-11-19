Pope Leo XIV Asks for Prayers for ‘The Prevention of Suicide’

Pope Leo XIV has asked that the faithful spend time during this month of November to pray for those who experience suicidal thoughts, despair, and hopelessness. His request was made via the release of the month’s The Pope Video, a project of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network which focuses on sharing the Pope’s monthly prayer intentions.

Apart from the personal toll they take, depression and suicide are both critical public health issues. Depression, which is frequently a precursor to suicidal thinking, is an often debilitating disease. It causes significant psychological suffering and heavily impacts sufferers and their families. The World Health Organization estimates that 4% of the earth’s population suffers from depression. To put this number in perspective, it is roughly equivalent to the entire populations of Canada, Australia, Italy, Spain, Thailand and Germany combined. In addition to the psychological toll that the illness takes, people who suffer from depression are seven times more likely to experience unemployment which means that it often has lasting economic impacts on individuals and communities.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for individuals aged 15-29 years. According to the World Health Organization, 720,000 people die from suicide each year. This is equivalent to more than the entire population of the city of Boston and does not include the many people who attempt suicide but do not complete it. Additionally, countless others experience thoughts of suicide but do not act on them. In fact, a study conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 2023 found that 13% of individuals between the ages of 18-25 experienced thoughts of suicide. While suicide has a devastating toll throughout the world, the impact is higher in low- and middle-income countries. In fact, 73% of global suicides occur outside of high-income countries.

November’s video invites us to pray for all those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts alongside the Holy Father:

Lord Jesus, You who invite the weary and burdened

to come to You and rest in Your Heart,

we ask You this month for all the people

who live in darkness and despair,

especially for those struggling

with suicidal thoughts. May they always find a community

that welcomes them, listens to them, and accompanies them.

Give all of us an attentive and compassionate heart,

capable of offering comfort and support,

also with the necessary professional help. May we know how to be close with respect and tenderness,

helping to heal wounds, build bonds, and open horizons.

Together may we rediscover that life is a gift,

that there is still beauty and meaning,

even in the midst of pain and suffering.

We are well aware that those who follow You

are also vulnerable to sadness without hope. We ask You to always make us feel Your love

so that, through Your closeness to us,

we can recognize and proclaim to all the infinite love of the Father

who leads us by the hand to renew our trust in the life You give us. Amen.

***If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, it is important to seek help immediately. Your country may have a hotline established to help you in times of crisis. A list of these hotlines can be found here and a more comprehensive list of emergency resources can be found here. While the Church can provide support and walk with you through your suffering, it is important that you receive appropriate professional care, recognizing that God has given mental health professionals specific kinds of knowledge so that they can help individuals who suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts.

