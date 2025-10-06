What does it really mean to be pro-life? Is it only about opposing abortion, or does it also include opposing the death penalty and defending the dignity of immigrants?

When Pope Leo XIV recently spoke about what it truly means to be pro-life, his words caused quite a stir. Many accused him of going against Church teaching.

But in this video, Pedro Gabriel shows that Pope Leo is, in fact, right. Drawing on official magisterial documents and papal teachings, he unpacks what the Church actually teaches about a consistent Catholic and life ethics.

He also looks at why the famous quote from Joseph Ratzinger (before he became Pope Benedict XVI) is not magisterial, and how misunderstanding that distinction has led to confusion about what Catholics are really called to believe.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!