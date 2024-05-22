Pope Francis’ CBS interview

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or avoiding the news, you’re aware that Pope Francis recently did a sit-down interview with CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, thirteen minutes of the interview were broadcast on Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes. This video is from that broadcast:

That same night, another six minutes of behind-the-scenes footage was posted to YouTube:

Then, last night, CBS aired an hour-long special:

I’m sure we’ll be publishing more about this historic first sit-down interview of a pope by a major US television network.

The issues they touched on were diverse: surrogacy, the ordination of women, blessing same-sex couples, war and the situation of people in Gaza, and more.

Image: Vatican Media

