Was that Paganism in the Vatican?

This is one of the most important—if not the most important—podcasts we have done to date. Pedro Gabriel and I talk about the work he did to unravel and respond to the controversy surrounding the Vatican prayer service before October’s Vatican Synod.

We discuss how not only did he encounter an unrelenting, angry, and intractable hostility from conservative Catholic outlets and social media, where there was an adamant refusal to entertain any explanation other than that the indigenous Amazonian Catholics had conducted a pagan ritual, and that they were worshipping the goddess Pachamama—with the approval of Pope Francis.

Looking back, the contempt directed towards these Catholics from the Amazon was a preview of what we’re witnessing today: white European cultural supremacy, racism, disdain for the authentic cultural expressions of the historically marginalized, and unhinged, unthinking conspiratorial paranoia about the Holy Father.

And don’t forget!

Pedro will be giving a talk on July 9 at the online Immortal Combat Men’s Conference on “Pope Francis and Silence — How to Defeat the False Angel of Light” (Click here to register: events.smartcatholics.com/speakers/pedro-gabriel/).