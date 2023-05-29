“Papal Primers”: Humanae Vitae

In March, we announced Pedro Gabriel and Claire Domingues’s new initiative: the Papal Primers Concise Guides. These are summary guides of the Church’s most relevant and recent documents, produced in a printable format. The first booklet was about Amoris Laetitia, the most contested papal document of recent memory.

Today, the liturgical feast day of Pope St. Paul VI, we are announcing the publication of the second guide, also about a very controversial papal document: Humanae Vitae. This booklet presents this encyclical’s teaching in a schematized form, with many illustrations, so as to make them easy to understand for lay people, families, study groups, and communities.

If you wish to order a copy, please click on this link. The guides are available in English and will also be translated into Portuguese soon.

