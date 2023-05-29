fbpx

“Papal Primers”: Humanae Vitae

by · May 29, 2023

In March, we announced Pedro Gabriel and Claire Domingues’s new initiative: the Papal Primers Concise Guides. These are summary guides of the Church’s most relevant and recent documents, produced in a printable format. The first booklet was about Amoris Laetitia, the most contested papal document of recent memory.

Today, the liturgical feast day of Pope St. Paul VI, we are announcing the publication of the second guide, also about a very controversial papal document: Humanae Vitae. This booklet presents this encyclical’s teaching in a schematized form, with many illustrations, so as to make them easy to understand for lay people, families, study groups, and communities.

If you wish to order a copy, please click on this link. The guides are available in English and will also be translated into Portuguese soon.

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

Claire Navarro is a Filipina global IT professional now living in Portugal with her husband, Pedro Gabriel.  She was active in Catholic apologetics and pro-life initiatives back in the Philippines.

7 Shares

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied