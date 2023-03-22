fbpx

“Papal Primers”: Amoris Laetitia

by · March 22, 2023

Today, we are pleased to announce a new initiative. Pedro Gabriel and Claire Domingues are launching their new Papal Primers Concise Guides.

The plan is to create summary guides of the Church’s most relevant and recent documents in a printable format, as an aid for those who may wish to study these documents. They are presented in a schematized form, with many illustrations, so as to make them easy to understand for lay people, families, study groups, and communities.

The first booklet is about Amoris Laetitia, the most contested papal document of recent memory. Hopefully, other similar study guides will be produced about the most important magisterial documents from Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI.

The summary guide is available both in English and in Portuguese.

If you wish to order a copy, please click on this link.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

Claire Navarro is a Filipina global IT professional now living in Portugal with her husband, Pedro Gabriel.  She was active in Catholic apologetics and pro-life initiatives back in the Philippines.

