“Papal Primers”: Amoris Laetitia

Today, we are pleased to announce a new initiative. Pedro Gabriel and Claire Domingues are launching their new Papal Primers Concise Guides.

The plan is to create summary guides of the Church’s most relevant and recent documents in a printable format, as an aid for those who may wish to study these documents. They are presented in a schematized form, with many illustrations, so as to make them easy to understand for lay people, families, study groups, and communities.

The first booklet is about Amoris Laetitia, the most contested papal document of recent memory. Hopefully, other similar study guides will be produced about the most important magisterial documents from Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI.

The summary guide is available both in English and in Portuguese.

If you wish to order a copy, please click on this link.

