Newman vs. Francis? Understanding Doctrinal Development

St. John Henry Newman has been declared a Doctor of the Church. Some say that his doctrinal development theology can be used to criticize the modern Church, especially under Pope Francis. Is this the case?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel takes a closer look at Newman’s Essay on the Development of Christian Doctrine and explains what he actually meant by “true” development versus “corruption.” In this video, we’ll also explore how his famous “notes” of genuine doctrinal growth help us understand the teachings of Vatican II and Pope Francis in continuity with the Church’s tradition.

Far from being a critic of change, Newman shows that authentic development is part of a living, faithful Church, growing organically while preserving its core truth.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!