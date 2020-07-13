“Most people would not consider themselves to be racist…”

In episode two of Apostles’ Field Guide, Monica Pope and I continue our examination of the first part of the USCCB’s letter against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts.” In this episode we finish discussing the “Do Justice” section and then look at the “Love Goodness” portion of the document. We talk about the white centrality of the American history we were taught in school. We also wrestle with the reality Catholics face when their bishops don’t live up to the Church’s teaching. Finally, we look at where the US bishops challenge us to examine our lives and ask if we exhibit the fruits of the Spirit or attitudes racism and injustice.

We have organized the podcast so that listeners can follow along even if they haven’t read the document (but obviously we encourage you to read through it!). You can listen below or subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on new episodes and to catch announcements for what documents we will be discussing in the future.

Image Credit: “Westward the Course of Empire Takes Its Way” by Emanuel Leutze (Public domain)