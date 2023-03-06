Mike Lewis on his near death experience and opposition to Pope Francis

Mike reminded me that the very first podcast I was a part of the very first Where Peter Is podcast episode, recorded at the beginning of the pandemic.

We started out this episode with Mike sharing the story of his recent near-death experience. And then we jumped into a discussion about the opposition towards Pope Francis that we’ve seen in the Church.

Mike described his experience of this enmity towards Francis like an apocalyptic movie where a lone survivor of a plague wakes up one day and realizes that he’s the only person left. So many of the leaders and public voices in the Church who for years praised Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, who spoke about the papacy with nothing but respect, all of a sudden began saying some of the most disrespectful and ridiculous things about Pope Francis.

This culture of suspicion and animosity towards the pope has created an environment where dissent is lauded as faithfulness and that hinders constructive criticism of the pope in areas that may actually deserve criticism.

This was a pretty free-wheeling conversation. I hope you enjoy listening to it.

This episode is available on Youtube and in podcast feeds!

This week, Paul and Dominic are joined by Mike Lewis from Where Peter Is. We initially planned on discussing papal authority, but we ended up talking about Mike’s recent-near death experience before looking back on the past ten years of Pope Francis’ pontificate. Specifically, we discussed the toxic and bizarre opposition towards Pope Francis that has emerged in the past decade.

Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is. He and Jeannie Gaffigan co-host Field Hospital, a U.S. Catholic podcast. Mike lives in Maryland with his wife Stephanie and their four kids.

