Mercy and Synodality according to Pope Francis

Catholic writer and communications professional Don Clemmer joins Rachel Amiri, Mike Lewis, and D.W. Lafferty to discuss the relationship between two key themes of Pope Francis’s papacy: mercy and synodality. We will discuss Don’s article, “Pope Francis and the Age of Mercy” and Cardinal Joseph Tobin’s recent Cardinal Bernardin Common Cause Lecture on Pope Francis’s vision of synodality.

Don Clemmer’s work has appeared in National Catholic Reporter, Catholic News Service, America, and US Catholic. He edits Cross Roads magazine for the Catholic Diocese of Lexington. From 2008-16, he served in the communications department of USCCB.