Livestreaming Soon! Where Peter Is – Live!

8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Join us in a few minutes as Rachel Amiri, Adam Rasmussen, Mike Lewis, and Melinda Ribnek discuss Pope Francis’s historic trip to Iraq, the Church’s teaching in favor of restorative justice over the death penalty, and the proposed Catholic community planned for East Texas.
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
