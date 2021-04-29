Live Tonight! The politics we need with Steve Millies

by ·

Tonight at 8pm Eastern and 5pm Pacific, Rachel Amiri, Melinda Ribnek and I will be joined by political theorist Steven P. Millies, director of the Bernardin Center at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

We will discuss the role of politics envisioned by the Church and articulated in Pope Francis’s encyclical Fratelli Tutti, the effects of political polarization in the Church and in the world, and the path towards healing our deep political divisions, both in the Church and the secular world.

We’ll talk about Steve’s most recent article for WPI, “Love is the most urgent political issue,” as well as his ongoing support for a truly pro-life vision, a consistent ethic of life, and the credibility of the US bishops and the global Church in the world of politics.

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

