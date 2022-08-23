Live Event: Echeverria and Gabriel on Amoris Laetitia

Dr. Eduardo J. Echeverria is Professor of Philosophy and Systematic Theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. He earned his doctorate in philosophy from the Free University in Amsterdam and his S.T.L. from the University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome. He is the author of several books, including Pope Francis: The Legacy of Vatican II (Lectio Publishing: Revised and Expanded edition, 2019).

Dr. Echeverria recently discussed his views on Pope Francis and Amoris Laetitia, as well as his impressions of Pedro Gabriel’s book with Eric Sammons on the “Crisis Point” podcast.

Dr. Pedro Gabriel is one of the co-founders of Where Peter Is, where he remains as one of its main contributors. He is the author of The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia (Wipf and Stock Publishers, March 2022), which addresses the most common arguments against Amoris Laetitia and shows how the exhortation can be reconciled with Catholic orthodoxy. Currently, he is taking classes in moral theology at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross. He is also a medical oncologist, an Internet journalist (Diploma with Honors from the London School of Journalism), a parish reader, and a published writer of Catholic novels.

Pedro discussed his book during a livestream discussion with papal biographer Austen Ivereigh, Secretary to the Pontifical Commission on Latin America Rodrigo Lopez, author Stephen Walford, and Where Peter Is editor Mike Lewis. You can watch it here.