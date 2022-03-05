Book Launch today!

by · March 5, 2022

In a little less than two hours (today, March 5, 2022) at 3pm EST (2pm CST, noon PST, 8pm GMT), Austen Ivereigh, Rodrigo Guerra, Stephen Walford, and I will join Pedro Gabriel in an online live event and discussion in honor of the launch of his book The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia. Pedro will share why he wrote this book and why the controversy over Amoris Laetitia still continues nearly six years later.

Ivereigh, Guerra, and Walford have all written and spoken at length in refutation of the criticism and distortions surrounding Amoris, and viewers will have time to submit their questions, so this  promises to be a lively discussion.

See you soon!

Mike Lewis
Website | + posts

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

