Learn about the Triduum Liturgies with Father Patrick Lewis

In my conversations with the other contributors for Where Peter Is, both on the podcast and in personal conversation, we’ve frequently expressed our appreciation for the ingenuity and creativity of Catholics in coming up with ways to carry out ministry and evangelization, despite the physical limitations of our current situation.

The speed with which many priests have launched YouTube channels, begun streaming their daily and Sunday Masses, and creating videos in which they are able to teach about the faith has been nothing short of impression. One pastor who has particularly impressed me is the priest I know better than any other, because he’s my brother: Father Patrick Lewis.

To say that he faced a learning curve in becoming acclimated to digital technology is no understatement. Of the two of us, I was the one who hung out with techie friends, I was the one who worked in more technical fields, and I’m the one with a graphic design background. But as pastor of a small, working-class parish just outside of Washington, DC, Fr. Patrick had to adapt if he wanted to remain connected with his people.

With the assistance of some very helpful parishioners, he has improved his parish’s website and increased their social media presence, launched a YouTube channel, and has been streaming daily Mass. This week, he has started offering teaching videos, beginning with this series on the liturgies of the Easter Triduum.

Please check out the videos below and subscribe to his YouTube channel if you like what you see. Father Patrick is just one of many pastors who has gone outside his comfort zone and will likely emerge from this time as a more skilled communicator and pastor than he was before.

Proud of you, bro!

(Part 4 coming soon!)