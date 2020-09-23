Jose Rodriguez on faith, podcasting, and teaching junior high

I’m very excited to share this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital!
David Lafferty and I were joined by our good friend Jose Rodriguez, host of the podcast Conversation on Tap. We had a wide-ranging discussion about Jose’s faith journey and discovering his vocation as a junior high school teacher. We also talked about how he got into podcasting and his reasons for starting one. Finally, we discuss what Jose describes as the “dumpster fire being hurtled through the air via tornado” known as Catholic Twitter.
Image: Adobe Stock.