Join worldwide Rosary for Pope Francis following health setback

The Holy Father, this afternoon, after a morning spent alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel, experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm. This caused an episode of vomiting, which led to him inhaling some and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition.
The Holy Father was promptly subjected to bronchial aspiration (to clear his airways) and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which improved his oxygen levels.
He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments.
The prognosis, therefore, remains guarded.
In the morning, he received the Eucharist.
This statement, provided by the Holy See Press Office on Friday evening, came as the Pope continues to be treated for bilateral pneumonia in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He was admitted on Friday, 14 February, following an infection of the respiratory tract.
About 24 to 48 hours will be needed to be able to assess the Pope’s clinical condition following the isolated bronchospasm episode.
The daily Vatican Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square continues today, beginning at 9pm Rome time (8pm London, 3pm Eastern US, noon Pacific US, 7am Sydney, 4am Manila) — less than half an hour from now. Tonight it will be led by Cardinal Victor Fernandez. If you’ve forgotten how to pray it, here’s a link to a printable guide we designed a couple of years ago.
You can certainly pray on your own, but here’s a link to the Vatican News English live feed:
