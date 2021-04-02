“It is finished”

“Jesus was lifted high on the cross in order to descend to the abyss of our suffering. He experienced our deepest sorrows: failure, loss of everything, betrayal by a friend, even abandonment by God. By experiencing in the flesh our deepest struggles and conflicts, he redeemed and transformed them.”

— Pope Francis, March 28,  2021

 

Image: The Crucifixion, ca. 1675, Bartolomé Estebán Murillo (Spanish). On view at The Met Fifth Avenue in Gallery 623. Public Domain.

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

