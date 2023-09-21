Interview with Synod delegate Fr. Ivan Montelongo

Today I had the privilege of interviewing Fr. Ivan Montelongo, one of six non-bishop voting delegates from the United States who will be taking take part in next month’s Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome. Fr. Ivan is a priest of the Diocese of El Paso, Texas, ordained to the priesthood in 2020. He is a Canon Lawyer and is a graduate of Mundelein Seminary. This summer he was named both Judicial Vicar and Vocations Director for the Diocese of El Paso.

We spoke about his life and vocation, his expectations for the Synod, and his views on the way the Synod is presented by the media. Keep Fr. Ivan in your prayers!

Fr Ivan has offered to let viewers contact him via email with their thoughts and questions about the synod. Send him an email at imontelongo @ elpasodiocese . org (remove spaces).

DESCRIPTION WPI Perspectives is a YouTube and podcast series brought to you by Where Peter Is. Join us for thoughtful interviews with theologians, clergy, journalists, scholars, and ordinary Catholics. We delve into the topics at the heart of contemporary Catholic life. From social justice to Church history, deepen your understanding of the Catholic world. “WPI Perspectives” is your next essential listen. Subscribe today!

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!