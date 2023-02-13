Interview with Jordan Daniel Wood – The Vocation of the Theologian and St. Maximus the Confessor

I first discovered Jordan Daniel Wood a little over a year ago when I stumbled across his interview on the Particular Good podcast about his book “The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor.” I listened to this two-hour discussion while I baked Christmas cookies. I have to admit that I only understood about half of what they were talking about, but the half that I did understand was compelling.

Specifically, I loved the way that Jordan talked about the mystery of the Incarnation. He talked about it with awe. He threw out provocative passages from St. Maximus about Christ and the Incarnation and just let them sit there, challenging me to enter the mystery of God a little more

Dominic and I talked with Jordan a couple weeks ago. We initially wanted to talk more about what St. Maximus has to say about things like theosis, grace, and universalism but our conversation went in a different direction and we ended up talking about what it means to be a theologian who, as Pope Francis has said, “risks to go further,” who ventures out into the mystery of God without fear. It was a great conversation! So great that we are going to have Jordan on again later this season.

This episode is now available on Youtube and in podcast feeds.

Jordan Daniel Wood is a stay-at-home dad of four young daughters. He entered the Catholic Church about eight years ago. He holds a PhD in Historical Theology from Boston College, and, when not changing diapers and making school lunches, is currently working on two translation projects. He is also the author of the book, “The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor.”

