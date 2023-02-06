Interview with Brad Jersak – Faith after Deconstruction

To kick off the third season of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, Dominic and I interviewed Brad Jersak!

I first came across his work a few years ago when a friend shared a video of his talk “The Gospel in Chairs.” I’ve probably watched it twenty times since then. Only in the past few years have I really come to believe that God is as good as he says he is. God gave me that new faith in him through several different ways, and one of them was this video. God has given me real grace through it. It is one of the most compelling proclamations of the kerygma that I’ve ever heard.

Then over Christmas break I read Brad’s new book, “Out of the Embers: Faith After the Great Deconstruction.” The book was healing for me and helped me navigate my own struggles trying to exist in a Church that has harmed me and people I care about. It’s also a book that I suspect I will return to often in my conversations with folks who are going through deconstruction or have been spiritually abused.

The three of us talked about some really beautiful and challenging things in this interview and I’m super excited to share it with you. This episode is now available on Youtube and in podcast feeds!

Paul and Dominic kick off Season 3 by speaking with the Orthodox theologian Brad Jersak about his new book, “Out of the Embers: Faith After the Great Deconstruction.” They talk about what it looks like to follow Jesus in the midst of suffering and trauma, even when the harm is coming from the Church.

Brad Jersak is the Dean of Theology & Culture at St. Stephen’s University in New Brunswick, Canada, and editor in chief of Clarion-Journal.com. He is also the author or coauthor of a number of nonfiction and fiction books, including the More Christlike series.

ABOUT POPE FRANCIS GENERATION Pope Francis Generation is the show for Catholics struggling with the Church’s teaching, who feel like they might not belong in the Church anymore, and who still hunger for a God of love and goodness. Hosted by Paul Fahey, a professional catechist, and Dominic de Souza, someone who needs catechesis. Together, we’re taking our own look at the Catholic Church– her teachings and practices- from 3 views that changed our world: the Kerygma, the doctrine of theosis, and the teachings of Pope Francis. Together, with you, we’re the Pope Francis Generation.

