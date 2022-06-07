Imagisterium, revisited

Just wanted to share that there is a new post on my (erratically updated) substack blog, Mike Lewis Extra. After a couple of days of online debates with death penalty advocates who inexplicably also argue that Catholic teaching supports the death penalty, I dug up an old twitter thread, polished it a little, and turned it into a post. As I did it, I had deja vu. This is a common topic we cover here at WPI, but it’s worth repeating every once it a while.

Excerpt:

If the pope teaches something to the Church on a matter of faith and morals in his official capacity as Roman Pontiff, it’s Church teaching — part of the authentic Magisterium — whether you agree with it or not. This isn’t a hard concept. If you reject the teaching, you dissent from the Magisterium. Your own opinion doesn’t change that.

Read it all. I invite you to subscribe to my substack for free (if you want to be a paid subscriber, be my guest, but all the content is free).

