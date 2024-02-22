“Heresy Disguised as Tradition”: Interview with Michael Lofton

Michael Lofton from Reason and Theology interviewed Pedro Gabriel about his new book “Heresy Disguised as Tradition”

During the course of this interview, Michael and Pedro talked about how heresy often seems to seem more traditional than the magisterial interpretation, and how true tradition can sometimes be confused with innovation. They also talked about the alleged heretical popes of the past, fake news, and manufactured controversies.

