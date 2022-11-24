Happy Thanksgiving!

Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The word thanksgiving takes on a special meaning for those of us who are Catholic, because it is the meaning of the word Eucharist. A Christian life well-lived is filled with gratitude for all the blessings that God gives us.

“For us Christians, thanksgiving was the name given to the most essential Sacrament there is: the Eucharist. In fact, the Greek word means precisely this: thanksgiving. Eucharist: thanksgiving. Christians, as all believers, bless God for the gift of life. To live is above all to have received life. All of us are born because someone wanted us to have life. And this is only the first of a long series of debts that we incur by living. Debts of gratitude. During our lives, more than one person has gazed on us with pure eyes, gratuitously. Often, these people are educators, catechists, persons who carried out their roles above and beyond what was required of them. And they stirred gratitude within us. Even friendship is a gift for which we should always be grateful. This ‘thank you’ that we must say continually, this thanks that Christians share with everyone, grows in the encounter with Jesus.”

We at Where Peter Is heartily wish you your families a joyful and healthy Thanksgiving! May God give you joy and peace as we begin the Advent season. We thank you for reading and for your generous and essential help!

