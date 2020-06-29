Fatima conspiracy theories: A Portuguese perspective

In this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital, Pedro Gabriel and Claire Navarro join me from Portugal.

We discuss Pedro’s upcoming talk on July 9 at the online Immortal Combat Men’s Conference on “Pope Francis and Silence — How to Defeat the False Angel of Light” (Click here to register).

Additionally, I ask Pedro about what he thinks of a few infamous Fatima conspiracy theories from his perspective as a Portuguese Catholic, including those surrounding consecration of Russia, the Third Secret, and the “Two Lucias” controversy.

Part 1 of 3.