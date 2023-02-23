Father’s Heart Academy is now open!

Sign up here: http://www.fathersheartacademy.com/

Are you feeling alienated from Catholic culture? Are you looking for more compelling answers to your questions about Church teaching? Are you searching for a more beautiful Gospel?

The mission of Father’s Heart Academy is to present Church teachings in light of the Kerygma, the proclamation of God’s goodness and desire for us, and walk with you through the Church’s actual teachings, clearing away any added opinions and rules.

As a student at Father’s Heart Academy, you will:

Be a part of a community of folks who hunger for a God of love and goodness and who desire to know more about the Church’s teaching

Have access to an online forum where you can discuss my podcast and articles with me and the rest of the community

Be invited to student-only monthly virtual meetups with me to discuss a particular topic, recent podcast, or current event in the Church

Be able to participate in private seminars about Church documents

Have early access to new resources I’m working on

You will also get a 50% off discount to my Desiderio Desideravi Workshop in April and all future workshops this year! In addition to studying Desiderio Desideravi, I will also be leading a workshop on Pope Francis’ life changing teaching about holiness, Gaudete et Exsultate this summer and the Church’s newest social encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, this fall.

Father’s Heart Academy is for any Catholic who wants to grow in their relationship with God and the Church. It is also perfect for catechists and ministers who want to experience life-giving catechesis in order to share it with others.

Don’t let the personal opinions of online apologists or clerics cloud your understanding of Church teachings. Join Father’s Heart Academy and discover the beauty and truth of the Gospel.

Become a student for only $10 a month.

Sign up here: http://www.fathersheartacademy.com/

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.