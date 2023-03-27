“Father Ed” Wins Christopher Award

In the program’s 74th year, the Christopher Awards have once honored various books, TV shows, and movies.

The Christopher Awards celebrate writers, producers, directors, authors, and illustrators whose work ‘affirms the highest values of the human spirit’ and reflects the Christopher motto, ‘It’s better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.’ Tony Rossi, The Christophers’ Director of Communications, said, ‘The stories we’re honoring acknowledge that the struggles we endure in life coexist with beauty and hope when we work together, despite our differences, to add love and healing to our world.’

Among this year’s winners in books for adults is Father Ed: The Story of Bill W.’s Spiritual Sponsor by Dawn Eden Goldstein, a WPI contributor and longtime friend of the site.

“Father Ed (Orbis Books)…delves into the life of Father Ed Dowling, S.J., the Jesuit priest who became Alcoholics Anonymous founder Bill Wilson’s spiritual sponsor…” the Christopher Awards writes of the biography. Daniel Amiri wrote of the book for WPI, “Although no biography can provide a template for living – and Father Ed Dowling’s journey is unique in many respects – Goldstein effectively captures the powerful working of God’s grace in a man who accomplished much but who thought of himself very little.”

Be sure to check out Goldstein’s book from the publisher or on Amazon.

Image Credit: Awards Table courtesy The Christophers website.

