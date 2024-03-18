Eve Tushnet – Blessing Same-Sex Couples

After Eve Tushnet was on the podcast last year to talk about her book, Tenderness: A Gay Christian’s Guide to Unlearning Rejection and Experiencing God’s Extravagant Love, I knew that she was the person I wanted to bring on the show to unpack Fiducia Supplicans (the new document from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith permitting priests to bless same-sex couples).

As it turned out, Eve was working on two articles about Fiducia Supplicans (for Church Life Journal and for The Pillar), and in that process she was interviewing LGBTQ folks as well as priests to hear how the people most impacted by the document were reacting to it.

I thought that perspective was really important, so that’s where we focused our discussion in this episode. I always enjoy talking with Eve. I hope you enjoy our conversation as well.

This episode is available now on Youtube and in your favorite podcast app.

Eve Tushnet is the author of two award-winning books on gay Christian spiritual life, Gay and Catholic and Tenderness: A Gay Christian’s Guide to Unlearning Rejection and Experiencing God’s Extravagant Love. She has also written two novels, and edited an anthology, Christ’s Body, Christ’s Wounds: Staying Catholic When You’ve Been Hurt in the Church. She recently co-founded the group Building Catholic Futures, which equips Catholic institutions to evangelize and catechize gay people of all ages. She writes and speaks frequently on gay Christian spiritual journeys, as well as on the arts. Tushnet lives in northern California.

LINKS

Pastoral Practice After Fiducia Supplicans:

https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/fiducia-supplicans-in-practice/ ‘One step forward?’ — How some American Catholics experience ‘Fiducia supplicans’

https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/one-step-forward-how-some-american



https://www.avemariapress.com/products/tendernessBuilding Catholic Futures:

Tenderness: A Gay Christian's Guide to Unlearning Rejection and Experiencing God's Extravagant Love:https://www.avemariapress.com/products/tenderness

Building Catholic Futures:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/catholicfutures/building-catholic-futures

eve_tushnet@yahoo.com Previous PFG episode with Eve:

https://www.popefrancisgeneration.com/p/eve-tushnet-helping-gay-christians

