Jerusalem, Jerusalem! O city of David.

Home of the Prophets.

Mount Zion, here God dwells with Mankind in his Temple!

Golgotha outside the gates. Thrice blessed!

Blessed in the wounds and the hands of Jesus

Blessed in the wounds in the feet of Jesus!

Blessed in the wound on the side of Jesus!

Make your faith a banner against those who laugh at the Crucifixion of Jesus.

“He saved others, let him save himself if he is the Son of God. Let him come down from the cross, and I will believe!” They wag their heads, they scoff at our Church and at the very idea that God can suffer. They wag their heads and they scoff at the generosity of God.

When you have to argue about the cross of Christ with your opponents, first make the sign of the cross with your hand. Do not be ashamed of the Cross of Christ. For the Angels glorify it, thrones fear it, the Cherubim praise it, the dominions sing it. The cross is triumph, not ignominy.

Blessed be Jesus crucified on Golgotha. Blessed be His most holy blood shed for our sins.

Blessed be His most holy flesh, scourged by the Roman soldiers.

Blessed be His most holy face, beaten by the Jews.

Blessed be the body of Christ—murdered by our pride and cruelty.

As King David said so long ago, “They have pierced my hands and my feet, and they have numbered all my bones.”

Image: Adobe Stock. by Vely.

