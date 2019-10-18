A Spirit of Dialogue or Dissent?

“Tensions may arise between the theologian and the Magisterium. The meaning attributed to such tensions and the spirit with which they are faced are not matters of indifference.”
The Church does not force people to believe something against their conscience. It makes a distinction between being unable to assent to something and dissent. The former cannot be helped sometimes, the latter is harmful to the unity of the Church.
Many critics of Pope Francis today excuse their harsh judgements of the pope with the claim that we don’t have to adhere to every word the pope says, that the pope can be mistaken, the pope can be in error in his non-infallible magisterium.
There is some truth to this. The CDF document, Donum Veritatis, published by Cardinal Ratzinger, clarifies that the pronouncements of the magisterium, at least when they are not directly related to revealed doctrine, can be a mixed bag of essential and contingent elements. He speaks of the filter of time that is sometimes required to purify and develop the teachings.
This is not necessarily where the critics are wrong. Where they are wrong is in the spirit of their opposition to the pope.
One can see the spirit of what they do in the fact that they are not simply struggling in good faith with this or that teaching. They are rather doing what Ratzinger described as dissent in Donum Veritatis.
If, despite a loyal effort on the theologian’s part, the difficulties persist, the theologian has the duty to make known to the Magisterial authorities the problems raised by the teaching in itself, in the arguments proposed to justify it, or even in the manner in which it is presented. He should do this in an evangelical spirit and with a profound desire to resolve the difficulties. His objections could then contribute to real progress and provide a stimulus to the Magisterium to propose the teaching of the Church in greater depth and with a clearer presentation of the arguments.
So far, so good. This is what Cardinal Burke initially did in privately sharing his problems with the Vatican. But then Donum Veritatis continues:
the theologian should avoid turning to the “mass media”, but have recourse to the responsible authority, for it is not by seeking to exert the pressure of public opinion that one contributes to the clarification of doctrinal issues and renders servite to the truth. (Donum Veritatis 30)
This is where everything went off the rails. In a 2017 interview with the Remnant, the interviewer asked Cardinal Burke this question:
So, is it even possible for you to envision a scenario whereby you suddenly discover that you’ve missed something, that the Four Cardinals are misinterpreting it, and that you’d have to concede you were wrong? I mean if that’s not possible, then what is the point of the dubia? Don’t you already know the answers to your five questions?
And this was Cardinal Burke’s reply:
Certainly we do. But the important thing is that the pastor of the universal Church, in his office as guardian of the truths of the Faith and promoter of the truths of the faith—that he make clear that, yes, he answers these questions in the same way that the Church answers them.
In other words, his “dubia” was not sincere. He just wanted to make the pope publicly say what Burke thought the Church teaches or ought to teach. What is the spirit behind that? What is the spirit behind writing open letters to the pope accusing him of being a heretic or pretending to correct him? What is the spirit behind the writing of books called “Lost Shepherd” or “The Dictator Pope”? What is the spirit that synchronizes and coordinates the release of slander and gossip and anonymous accusations that seem designed to undermine the papacy? What is the spirit that accuses a pope of being guilty of ‘internal schism’ (whatever that means)?
It’s the spirit of pride and arrogance. It’s a spirit that denies the role and the authority of Peter. It’s not the spirit of humility and love for the Church that characterizes one who cannot accept a teaching or struggles with a teaching but seeks to understand it in communion with the Church. What we are seeing is an attempt to exert the pressure of public opinion against Pope Francis.
There is a way to dialogue with the pastors of the Church about her teachings, and it’s not even impossible for the theologically minded to assist the magisterium in correcting and clarifying its own teachings. But what we are seeing with the opposition to Pope Francis and his magisterium is not it.
You nailed it!
Thanks Brian a brief article but you’ve clearly presented and exposed the “evil intention” of the Dubia Cardinals esp.Cardinal Burke. But let us set aside Cardinal Caffara as he was seen embracing and had reconciled with Pope Francis before his death. He is indeed a True Papist.
Cardinal Burke et,al intentionally ignoring Donum Veritatis despite the facts that the petitioners who signed “Filial Correctio” was already rejected or had failed already by not following the simple evangelical guidelines of Donum Veritatis. Despite this clear error and judgement rendered by the CDF in 2018, and even during Cardinal Muller’s time in 2017 had even warned the Dubia Cardinals not to go public with their dissent. Both the “Filial Correctio” petitioner and Dubia Cardinals openly ignored the warning. The unfortunate thing is, the one who gave the warning in 2017 also violated his own words by publishing his own Manifesto of dissent publicly. And worst, it did not stop there, his expression and issuance of public dissent continues up to this day.
I was enlightened by WPI article titled “What is their end game?”, because clearly the Dubia Cardinals has a conceived evil agenda.
I stated this numerous times in my comment, Cardinal Burke et, al continued open resistance is inviting Pope Francis to impose an “excommunication” on them to justify a “revolt” and validate their painted image that Pope Francis is a Dictator Pope. Schism, apostasy, and revolt is the recipe in Thessalonian prophecy for the “Antichrist or the son of perdition” to appear. It is my discernment that all the sowing of confusions and hatred are aimed to increase their followers and supporters to launch the conceived grand revolt. They are already outside the Church even if they deny and project themselves not in schism the facts wont lies, Cardinals Burke et, al already had committed schism and apostasy on the gospel of Mercy and the only thing needed is “revolt”. The Pan Amazon Synod is an opportunity for them to sow more confusions & hatred to increase the tensions and further the divisions by throwing new accusations of heresiies,apostasies like paganism, women and married men priestly ordination,etc. They continue to cook and put more poisons for them to give to their confused followers to effect the “diabolical disorientation”.
The schismatic rigid Rad Trads can no longer distinguished right from wrong and truth over lies. Doestevsky words are really telling “people who spread lies and believed the lies will come to a point that they can no longer know the difference between truth and lies”. These people had been poisoned and are now suffering from “diabolical disorientation”.
What are we going to do esp. the faithful Catholic loyal to Pope Francis Magisterium?
While Pope Francis is busy sowing seed of Merciful Love thru Ecumenism of Fraternity and Solidarity the Rad Trads are sowing seed of pride and disobedience and building their own Ecumenism uniting the Clan of Trads to Ecumenism of Hatred, joined together for one mission, To force the ouster of Pope Francis .
This will be the fight in the end times according Elizabeth Kindelmann revelation, the war will be between “Fire of Love” vs. “Fire of Hatred”.
This is the meaning of the Holy Family’ s new image Jesus, Mary and St.Joseph showing their “Fiery Heart”, because Jesus said in the gospel when he comes again He wants to see all our hearts burning already.
The True Soldier of Christ or the True Marian Warrior must have a “fiery heart” in the end times to defeat the “darkened heart” of the church critics and enemies.
Forces of Light vs. forces of darkness.
This is the meaning why Pope Francis is called the “Luminous Pope” and the reason why St.JP2 gave us a new weapon the “Luminous Mystery”.
We will all be victorious if we are united to Pope Francis who is empowered & shielded by the powerful intercession of Pope Emeritus BXVI.
The expanded Petrine Ministry is our key to victory. Matthew18:19-20
“The light shines in darkness and the darkness did not overcome it.”(John1:5) My Jesus mercy. S&IHMMP4us.Amen.
In my estimation, it is very questionable to “add’ something given us by the Holy Mother of God. I cannot bring myself to recite these mysteries, but that is me.
There is the sin of schism and there is the canonical status of schism. While not every disobedience is schism, it is possible to be guilty of the sin of schism before achieving the canonical status of schism.
Couldn’t agree more. Arrogance is so unattractive and disrespectful. And none of their attitude or comment seems to bear any likeness to Jesus and his teaching. I was reminded too of the phrase ‘The opposite of faith is not doubt, it is certainty’.
1. You failed to discuss, whether the about 2 months the dubia cardinals waited for a non-public response was enough.
It is a given, that if private communication is not reacted to in an adequate amount of time, that then per Canon 212 § 3 they have the
RIGHT
and maybe even the
DUTY
to make the issue public.
As you have failed to discuss this matter, you are guilty of rash judgement of the dubia cardinals.
2. Even if you had shown that the 2 months waiting were insufficient (and i am not sure how one could show it one way or another, as i am not aware about what the average time between message cardinals – response Pope is; with some German dubia about communion last year it was perfectly acceptable to at least note the media about die dubia 2 weeks after the date of the letter; so 2 months could be a perfectly acceptable time),
this cannot change anything about that some people would like to have an answer to some of the questions from someone with authority to answer them.
My parish priest shrugged his shoulders when i asked him about dubium 2. He will not and cannot answer it.
Would it then be appropiate for me to ask the bishop’s office?
And if i do not receive answer, then sent a letter to CDF?
And then after some time to the Pope?
That would be the correct way to go about, if i try to ensure that i stood Church teaching correctly regarding this point?
What if i receive both from bishop and from Rome no answer? What am i then to believe about the extent intrinsic evil actions are forbidden?
(Note: nothing you offer as answer can replace an official answer in any way; your private interpretation does not replace the magisterium; linking AL also does not do it, cause i read it and could not identify anything in it that settles dubium 2; the only Church teaching with authority i am aware about regarding this question is the shrugging of the shoulders of my parish priest)
(and its fine that he shrugged his shoulders, cause we both know that it is above his paygrade to answer that one)
correction:
the only Church teaching with authority i am aware about regarding this question is the shrugging of the shoulders of my parish priest
AND
everything taught by the Church for example JPII before Francis became Pope.
But as Pope Francis is supposedly reforming the Church and as supposedly i am not to use my intellect to identify non-reformable Church teaching and then use my intellect to discard all “reforms” insofar they try to reform non-reformable Church teaching, the Church teaching prior Pope Francis is only an educated guess.
He has a duty to answer the Dubia. Period.
It’s his failure to do so that is creating confusion; not the Cardinals’ insistence that he reconcile his work with the Magisterium.