Our Lady of the Amazon – 2018 Video Footage Emerges

During our perambulations on social media, we came across a papal critic that was sharing the video down below, stating it proved the controversial ceremony in the Vatican Gardens was a pagan ritual, since it invoked the goddess Nunkuli. Until yesterday, the claim was that it was Pachamama, but I suppose for them it’s all the same. Of course, if I said that the figure was of Aphrodite, just because Aphrodite was pagan and helped me further the narrative of the pagan ritual, anyone reasonable and with an understanding of Ancient Greece would say I was factually wrong. However, people who, one month ago, had probably never even heard the names of “Pachamama” and “Nunkuli” seem to be able to make these kinds of categorical affirmations.
In the meantime, the video is very interesting and merits to be seen in full. It was posted on Youtube by REPAM, one of the three organizers of the event hosted in the Vatican Gardens. It was also posted on the Advent of 2018. You can see the polemical statue on the 23 second mark.
The text is in Spanish. I made a translation, which I provide below. The original is in blue; the translation is in bold black; notes in italic black:
“Salve llena de gracia, el Señor es contigo”
Hail full of grace, the Lord is with you
.
“Soy la raíz de mis hijos, soy el canto de mis abuelas, el canto de la Nunkuli”
I am the root of my children, I am the song of my grandmothers, the song of (the) Nunkuli
Note: “song” can also be translated as “chant”
.
“Hija del Río, hermana del viento. Semilla, sustento”
Daughter of the River, sister of the wind. Seed, sustenance
Note: River is upper case: maybe refers to the Amazon River
.
“Soy vientre sagrado que siembra amor”
I am the sacred womb that sows love
.
“Canto de vida, soy territorio, canto de lucha”
Song of life, I am territory, song of struggle
.
“No temas María, porque has hallado gracia delante de Dios”
Do not be afraid Mary, for you have found grace before God
“y concebirás en tu seno y darás a luz un hijo a quien pondrás de nombre Jesús (Lucas 1, 26, 11)”
And you will conceive in your womb and give birth to a son, to whom you will give the name Jesus (Lk 1, 26, 11)
.
“Navidad en la Amazonia”
Christmas in the Amazon
This video from REPAM shows, once more, that they are referring to the Virgin Mary. This is consistent with the words of the native woman who presided over the ritual and with the clarification offered by one of the priests who organized it. As I said, the closer we get to the actual sources of the ceremony, the stronger the evidence is that this is Our Lady.
However, it is telling that the innumerous Marian references in this video are completely glossed over in favor of a short passing reference to Nunkuli, who most don’t even know or understand. It’s not even true that the video equates Mary with Nunkuli. Rather, it says that Mary is “the song of Nunkuli”. Is there a song of Nunkuli that can be said to be fulfilled in Mary? Is Nunkuli here being referenced as the goddess or as some symbolic reality signified by this name? I don’t know, and neither do they. But they will start from the uncharitable assumption that it is pagan because of this.
It’s ignoring the elephant in the room to get to the worm that scratches what their itchy ears want to hear. Most of the song is about Mary, something that they have denied from the get-go. But they will not concede that they were wrong. They will not admit that the natives view the image as Our Lady, even with the evidence staring them in the face. They will instead focus on a detail they can fashion into the next talking point. It’s all about spinning whatever they can get their hands on and then projecting that accusation unto the people who are seeing this for what it is.
In the meantime, I again reiterate: be careful with the conclusions you draw from cultural references you are not familiar with. Do not assume that there is something wrong with this without having compelling evidence to the contrary from unbiased sources that actually make reliable citations to support their case. If you don’t know Nunkuli, don’t assume you can form an informed opinion on it with a shallow Google search. You don’t have access to all the cultural nuances and meanings at play here. If you have to form your opinion, form it based on references that you are able to understand because they are shared with your culture as well. Like Mary, who is unequivocally present in the video above.
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
The video is beautiful! And yes, it clearly shows that the wooden statue from the tree planting ceremony is clearly meant to represent the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of the Amazon. I once read that not only is the Christian story a fulfillment of the Jewish faith, but it’s also a fulfillment of the pagan stories. In other words, they prepared the way for the fullness of Truth to be found in Catholicism. So many shrines to pagan goddesses are the sites of churches built right over them which are dedicated to Mary. When evangelizing a culture, Christian missionaries started with what the people knew. A prime example is the fact that the Irish Celts held the number 3 to be sacred, and that was a starting point for St. Patrick to teach them about the Trinity. Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to St. Juan Diego on the hill of Tepeyac, which was formerly a site of worship of the goddess Tonantzin. The people drew parallels between Tonantzin and Our Lady, a completely reasonable thing to do. But they learned from Mary that her Son is the one true God. The Ninkuli could certainly represent something that in Mary is the fully revealed Truth. This can be understood as inculturation rather than an example of syncretism. But some folks will not let go of the paganism narrative that has been spun. Thank you once again for your fine work in setting the record straight, Pedro!
Well, this just further proves that the Vatican spokespersons don’t have a clue what is going on, or else that they are as fond of obfuscating the facts as the Pope. When Austen Ivereigh asked at a press conference about the meaning of the statue, Bishop David Guinea said: “there is no need to make a connection with the Virgin Mary or with a pagan element.” What is so wrong with providing direct, clear answers, including “I don’t know what’s going on”? That would be preferable to all the evasive CYA behavior. Not that the faithful are at all allergic to CYA behavior… as it is in no way reminiscent of the default behavior of bishops when confronted with claims of sexual abuse by clerics.
So could someone in an official capacity please clarify what the statue DOES mean, and what the ritual meant, or will the Vatican prefer once again to leave everyone in the lurch, thus leading to do-it-yourself hermeneutics… and then the Vatican will blame everyone else for misinterpreting the event, when no one has provided an alternate narrative. Why are communication SNAFUs always blamed on the observers?
More generally, why can the Vatican never be proactive in its communications? I mean, presumably SOMEONE knew what the event would include BEFORE it took place, and what the intended meaning was. It would have been common courtesy to provide this gloss to the press and to other observers in advance.
But that’s asking too much, apparently.
It’s very simple the Vatican spokesperson did not want to sound like he knows nothing, so he just made his personal remarks. It’s best to refrain from making judgments especially if you don’t know the culture and the people who are representing it
Quite funny how the same of angry dissenters judged the veneration of Our Lady of Guadeloupe by the natives with the exact same silly and slanderous accusations: https://books.google.com/books?id=JmRvPmO6hKcC&pg=PA189
Thanks for your excellent post, Pedro. It prompted me to search online for “Maori Madonna” to check out how our Tangata whenua here in New Zealand had represented Our Lady in the early days of European missionary activity. I’m unable to reproduce the images here, but I hope you have a look at the words below and then online at the powerful figures – which I have just discovered thanks to your post. I love them as would many Kiwis, but no doubt there are those among the Catholic community here who would hyperventilate and reach for their smelling salts at the sight of these treasures. How wonderful and weird we humans are.
‘Māori depictions of the Madonna and Child
The Madonna and Child—Virgin Mary holding her infant son, Jesus—is a subject as old as the second-century Catacomb of Priscilla in Rome. The Byzantine Church, for whom this subject held central importance, developed a standardized iconography for it, and it rose to popularity in the West in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries, when the cult of the Virgin took root there.
Wherever Christianity travels and is received, the host culture tends to adapt the church’s iconography to its own context. The Māori—the indigenous people of New Zealand—are no exception.
Wood carvings by indigenous artists
Unfortunately, missionaries didn’t always approve of indigenous visual expressions of the gospel. Such was the case with two nineteenth-century Madonna and Child figurines, carved by new Māori converts to the faith and presented to, but rejected by, the local parish priests for chapel use.
The earlier of these two tekoteko (carved figures) was made around 1845, seven years after the first Roman Catholic mission was established in New Zealand. The artist has indicated Mary’s spiritual status by giving her a full-face moko (tattoo)—a distinction typically reserved for men. This likens her to an ariki tapairu, the firstborn female in a Māori family of rank, who was invested with sacred attributes and given the respect due to a princess or queen.
As is traditional in Māori carving, the eyes are made of pāua (abalone) shell.
Maori Madonna and Child
Pataromu Tamatea (disputed), Madonna and Child, ca. 1845. Auckland Museum, New Zealand. For a close-up, see Flickr user Nick Thompson’s photo.
Maori Madonna and Child
Madonna and Child, ca. 1890. Te Papa museum, Wellington, New Zealand.
The other tekoteko was carved around 1890. It too shows Mary with a full-face moko, but unlike its predecessor, the bodies of the figures are smooth, and they stand on a grotesque head with a protruding tongue.
Because such objects were unfamiliar to the European settlers, they tended to denigrate them as primitive and idolatrous. Out of concern for how the pakeha (non-Māori) in the parish would react to the Christianized tekoteko, the priests reluctantly declined the gifts. [1]
However, both tekoteko have ended up in New Zealand museums for a wider audience to enjoy, and the 1845 one was even featured prominently in the ceremony to welcome Pope John Paul II to the country in 1986.
Kathleen- This is beautiful, thank you, and thank you Pedro for your articles and voice of reason against, yet again, negative, uncharitable and accusatory attacks on our Pope and fellow Catholic brothers and sisters.