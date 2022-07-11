Desiderio Desideravi: Pope Francis and the Liturgical Reform

In the latest episode of the Pope Francis Generation podcast, Dominic and I discuss Pope Francis’s new Apostolic Letter, Desiderio Desideravi.

Released on June 29th, this letter is both a follow up to the regulations that the Holy Father put on the old Latin Mass last summer as well as a beautiful catechetical document about God’s overwhelming desire for each one of us. The pope teaches that we really and truly encounter God—mediated through material symbols—in the liturgy, and that through that encounter with him, he makes us divine.

“‘I have earnestly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer.’ (Lk 22:15) These words of Jesus, with which the account of the Last Supper opens, are the crevice through which we are given the surprising possibility of intuiting the depth of the love of the persons of the Most Holy Trinity for us” (Desiderio Desideravi, 2).

