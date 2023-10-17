Debrief on the new St Therese exhortation, the Synod, and Credo

In the latest episode of The Debrief, Dominic and I discuss Pope Francis’s new exhortation on St. Therese, we briefly talk about the Synod, and then we take a look at the problematic content of the new book Credo by Bishop Athanasius Schneider and published by Sophia Institute Press.

Links:

Exhortation “C’est la confiance”

“C’est la confiance”: Apostolic Exhortation of the Holy Father on confidence in the merciful love of God for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Saint Teresa of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face (15 October 2023)

The Confidence of St. Therese – Where Peter Is

Missionary zeal from a hospital bed – Where Peter Is

Synod on Synodality

America Media Podcasts

Inside the Vatican | America Magazine

Jesuitical | America Magazine

America’s coverage of the Synod

Synod Diary | America Magazine

https://www.americamagazine.org/section/synod-diary

Christopher Lamb’s “View From Rome”

View From Rome news about Catholicism and Christianity in The Tablet

https://www.thetablet.co.uk/view-from-rome

Vatican Coverage from National Catholic Reporter

Vatican | National Catholic Reporter

https://www.ncronline.org/sections/vatican

Credo — Background on Bishop Athanasius Schneider

Strickland, Schism, Schneider and the SSPX – Where Peter Is

The SSPX position: Defensible or Schismatic? – Where Peter Is

RORATE CÆLI: Bishop Athanasius Schneider: “there are no weighty reasons in order to deny the clergy and faithful of the SSPX the official canonical recognition”

Answering Six Objections from the SSPX

Covid Vaccines: ‘The Ends Cannot Justify the Means’ – Crisis Magazine

ABOUT THE DEBRIEF

Intro Episode: youtu.be/LevSkGFqq4U

A weekly show where we dive deep into the news, topics, questions, and controversies facing the Catholic Church today. Hosted by Dominic de Souza, founder of SmartCatholics, posing questions to Mike Lewis, editor and cofounder of Where Peter Is. We bring you commentary, analysis, and context on tough questions that the Church is facing. Whether you’re a devout Catholic, a curious seeker, or just interested in the news and happenings in the Church, join us for The Debrief. When it comes to news and controversies in the Catholic Church, stay curious, informed, and engaged.

WHERE PETER IS

Visit Where Peter Is.com to read articles, commentaries, and spiritual reflections by and for faithful Catholics who support the mission and vision of Pope Francis. wherepeteris.com

SMARTCATHOLICS

The conversation is brought to you from SmartCatholics.com, the free online community for millennials, creators, and learners. Join our private WherePeterIs group to ask questions, share insights, and suggest topics for next time. smartcatholics.com

DONATE

Consider becoming a Patreon sponsor for Where Peter Is. Your generosity will help us continue to bring valuable content to you and enhance the quality of this show. www.patreon.com/where_peter_is

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!