Cyber Monday: Best Catholic books for children and adults

Let’s put CyberMonday’s commercialist tendencies toward the pursuit of good and spend some of our holiday dollars on the best Catholic books for children and adults, courtesy of CatholicsRead.

And here is the required caveat. There are no strict criteria or reasons for why these titles are on these two lists. I interpreted “best” in a variety of ways which I have shared below.

Here’s my top 10 list of CatholicsRead books for children. The first is a standout title (probably for the older children in your life) that connects faith with literature, C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia. If you have children who like to read, this is at the top of my list. Perhaps something to read as a family.

Numbers 2-6 just belong on every Catholic child’s bookshelf—next to your Children’s Bible, all of the Newberry and Caldicott winners you own, and your Dr. Seuss collection. Others like Blessed Chiara Badano and Grandfather Tree touch on challenging subjects like happiness and aging. And then you can’t go wrong with two Christmas parables!

The top 10 list for adults is really more than 10 titles (I grouped a few together!), but each has a place on your Christmas shopping list for the religious and spiritual adults in your life.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.