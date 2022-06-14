Conscience and Disagreement with the Church

Last summer, after the pope placed greater limits on the celebration of the pre-Vatican II liturgy with the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, Many Catholics struggled to accept this decision. They had difficulties reconciling Francis’s decision with that his predecessor. They also struggled to reconcile Traditionis Custodes with their own positive experiences of the Tridentine rite.

This struggle to grant assent to the teaching and governing authority of the Church is not new or unique in the Church. I would go as far as saying that pretty much every Catholic has, at one time or another, disagreed with the Church on something. I regularly see this struggle with Catholics who disagree with the Church’s teaching about contraception, capital punishment, same-sex relationships, war, immigration, and the list goes on. I am also very aware of my own struggles with Church teachings.

Such disagreements can be an incredibly uncomfortable and difficult for Catholics. They can be especially difficult the first time someone experiences it, or when a teaching or discipline makes concrete demands on our lives or political beliefs. Perhaps the greatest trial is when a Catholic becomes convinced that a teaching or discipline is actually harmful to the Church or to their loved ones.

How do we navigate these disagreements? How do we reconcile our love for the Church with teachings and decisions that we believe are harmful? How do we reconcile our belief that the Holy Spirit guides and protects the Church with our own real life experiences? When should we—as did some great saints and theologians—suffer injustice from Church authorities out of obedience? When, like some other great saints and theologians, do we work for change?

I believe that the only way to navigate these disagreements is with a well-formed conscience. Only when we can clearly hear the “aboriginal Vicar of Christ” can we know how to act without causing division in the Church or becoming entrapped in anger and bitterness.

Dominic de Souza and I discuss this in the newest episode of the Pope Francis Generation podcast. We talk about some of the faulty beliefs we have had about conscience and then turn to what the Church actually teaches about it. And we end with some ideas about how to navigate disagreements with the Church.

