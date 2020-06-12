Black Catholics: History, Evangelization, and BLM

In this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital, I am joined by Nate-Tinner Williams and Dawn Eden Goldstein to discuss the history of African American Catholicism, racism in the Church, and the Catholic response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the second half of the podcast, Nate and I discuss the unique gifts and challenges facing black Catholics in the US, as well as evangelization in the black community.

Image: Sister Thea Bowman by John Feister. Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, fspa.org.