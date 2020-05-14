Austen Ivereigh on evangelization in the post-pandemic world

Listen to part 2 of our Peter’s Field Hospital conversation with Austen Ivereigh. In this concluding segment, DW Lafferty and I talk to Austen about how to communicate the message of Pope Francis to Catholics who resist his message. We also talk about Pope Francis’s vision for a post-COVID world and the best way to respond to our call to evangelize—both in the world and within the Church.

During this part of the podcast, Austen recommends two articles that, when put side-by-side, capture the vision of what’s coming for Pope Francis and the Church in the aftermath of the pandemic:

An interview with Pope Francis, ‘A Time of Great Uncertainty,’: Ivereigh’s own interview with the Holy Father, published on April 8; and Christianity in a time of sickness by Tomás Halík (a Czech priest and professor), which was published in America on April 3.

