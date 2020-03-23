Adding a New Resource: Wednesdays with Pope Francis

Pope Francis’s Wednesday audiences follow “cycles” or “series” in which Francis provides an extended catechesis on a subject, such as the Sacraments, the Family, or the Church. We are compiling these audiences into “courses,” so that while we are all under quarantine, you might benefit and be enriched by Pope Francis’s theology, which is both beautiful and accessible. These courses do not include any original content from us, but it does allow you to track your progress, discuss the content with other users, and follow the subjects that are of most interest to you.

With this particular platform, the free version is limited to 100 users. Of course, the audiences themselves are free to access at the Vatican website

Please join us. The first course is on the sacraments. This will be followed by a short course on the Gifts of the Holy Spirit, to be published in the coming week.