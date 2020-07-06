A Catholic Perspective on Racism – new podcast episode

In episode one of Apostles’ Field Guide, Monica Pope and I discuss the first part of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ pastoral letter against racism, “Open Wide Our Hearts.” In this episode we go through the Introduction and “Do Justice” sections of the letter. We have organized the podcast so that listeners can follow along even if they haven’t read the document (but obviously we encourage you to read through it!). You can listen below or subscribe on your favorite podcast app (iTunes is still working on the approval process but it should be available there soon).

Let us know what you thought of this pastoral letter by commenting here or going over to our Twitter. What surprised you? What challenged you personally? What is Jesus revealing to you through this document?